Stanley Johnson showed his flagrant disregard for the rules once again today after he was snapped with his mask down on the London Underground.

The Prime Minister’s father, who came a cropper after he was caught shopping without a mask and sitting in an airport lounge with his face covering lowered in the same week, has once again been caught out as he travelled on the tube.

Oh dear.



Stanley Johnson was at it again this morning.



(Credit: London News Pictures) pic.twitter.com/UJL83n3jhX — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 5, 2020

Although the picture was taken at an outside station and there did not appear to be anyone within two metres of him, rules state he could still face a £200 fine.

Transport for London says masks must be worn for “the full duration of journeys on the public transport network” and must cover the face and nose.

Those who disobey face £200 fines – reduced to £100 if paid within two weeks.

These fines double with each infringement, up to a total of £6,400.

After Stanley was first caught without a face covering he claimed he didn’t “fully understand” the rules, adding:

“I’m extremely sorry for the slip up and I would urge absolutely everybody to do everything they can to make sure they do follow the rules about masks and social distancing.”

The reaction at the time was far from complementary. We picked out a few of the best below:

I am more annoyed that he didnt wear a condom in 1963 to be honest https://t.co/Q8f5FBUfik — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dic Penderyn #FBIW 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@cymrocarn) September 30, 2020

I can confirm that my father Stanley Johnson has now been fined for not wearing a mask. I phoned him personally and said “it’s fine”. pic.twitter.com/WsaeYVqV0i — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 1, 2020

Stanley Johnson claims to have been unfamiliar with the rules after being on holiday for 3 weeks yet masks have been required in shops since 24 July



He was certainly aware of the travel ban to Greece when he flew to Bulgaria to get around it



One rule for them pic.twitter.com/zzuqIsVQ4m — European Unity #FBPE 🇪🇺💶⭐️ (@EuropeanUnity1) October 1, 2020

Stanley Johnson’s excuse for not wearing a mask in shops was he’d been abroad for three weeks and “didn’t know the rules”.



If only there was someone in his family who could have kept him up to speed! Maybe even someone who “came close to dying” of the virus not so long ago pic.twitter.com/wGLuYQeTIP — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 30, 2020

Stanley Johnson claims not to have understood rules as regards face masks…..what did he think the other customers where doing robbing it? https://t.co/25K4VrM6Ni — John pitchford🌹 (@Johnnypapa64) September 30, 2020

Related: ‘Blue sky’ ideas for solving refugee crisis included building a wave maker in The Channel