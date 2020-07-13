After 100 days at the helm of the party, just shy of half (49 per cent) of UK adults say that their opinion of the Labour Party has become more positive since Keir Starmer became leader.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent can imagine Sir Keir as prime minister, including over a third (36 per cent) of 2019 Conservative voters.

According to the latest polling both Conservatives and Labour are up one point this week at the expense of the Liberal Democrats.

Conservatives are at 42 per cent, up from 41 per cent last week, following a successful summer statement.

Labour, on the other hand, is on 38 per cent, up from 37 per cent a week ago and significantly higher than it had been polling before Starmer.

Labour Red Wall woes remain

However, there are still challenges facing Labour’s brand.

Only 36 per cent think that the Labour Party is ready to form the next government, and Labour’s old Red Wall remains an issue.

Six in ten of Red Wall voters think the Party is not ready to go back into government, while only 25 per cent think the opposite is true.

The results show “how far Labour has come”

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, comments: “This week’s results highlight how far Labour has come in Keir Starmer’s first 100 days but also how far they would still have to go to have a chance of winning power.

“The Labour leader is seen as a potential prime minister by 52 per cent of voters and 49 per cent say that he has made their perception of Labour more positive (vs. 29 per cent for Jeremy Corbyn at this point in his leadership).

“However, that far fewer believe Labour is ready for government and this is particularly the case in seats Labour lost in 2019.

“This speaks to the central question of Starmer’s leadership so far: do the public see him as a potential winner in 2024 or are his strong ratings a more temporary phenomenon and down to the public seeking a sober, reassuring figure at a time of crisis?”

