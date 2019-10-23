Guy Verhofstadt hilariously trolled Nigel Farage on Twitter after Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal stalled in parliament.

The Prime Minister was forced to put his plans to leave the EU on October 31 on ice yesterday after suffering another humiliating Commons defeat.

MPs voted by 322 to 308 to reject his plan to ram legislation approving his Brexit deal through the Commons in just three days.

The Prime Minister told MPs he would now “pause” the Withdrawal Agreement Bill until the EU takes a decision on whether to grant another Brexit delay.

He will now wait to hear from the heads of the EU27 to see if an extension will be granted and how long they will give.

Another three weeks listening to Farage

But MEP Verhofstadt could have given an early indication as to how long Britain will be granted after he sent out a tweet hilariously mocking Brexit Party leader Farage.

THE European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator said: “You’re all thinking: another extension.

“I am thinking: another three weeks listening to Farage”

You’re all thinking: another extension. I am thinking: another three weeks listening to Farage pic.twitter.com/Cob2wPmghP — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) October 22, 2019

Biggest waste of EU resources

It’s not the first time the two figureheads have come to blows.

In 2012 Verhofstadt said the “biggest waste of EU resources is Farage’s salary” in a speech to the European parliament.

He said:

“Mr Farage has the whole morning talked about salaries and biggest waste of money.

“Well, you know colleagues, what I think is the biggest waste of money in the European Union today is the salary we all pay to Mr Farage.

You are a member of the Fishery Committee for example, and you are never there

“Let’s be honest about it, you are a member of the Fishery Committee for example, and you are never there.

“In 2011, no attendance. In 2012, no attendance.

“It’s fantastic what you are doing.

“You’re coming here saying it’s a scandal, the salaries that have to be paid, and you pay yourself a salary without doing any labour in your own committee.”

Related: German MEP: The EU is not tired of the British people