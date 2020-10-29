Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the Labour Party over his response to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission report into antisemitism – just months after he stepped down as leader.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: “In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.”

The decision was reportedly made by Labour Party HQ and not by Sir Keir Starmer, Corbyn’s successor – although some are disputing this.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Corbyn said that reform of the Party’s complaints process was “stalled by an obstructive party bureaucracy” and that the system was “not fit for purpose” when he became leader in 2015.

“The scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media,” he added. “That combination hurt Jewish people and must never be repeated.”

Leading figures on the left have responded to the news of Corbyn’s suspension. Here are some of the most significant reactions.

Jeremy Corbyn

I will strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me.



I’ve made absolutely clear those who deny there has been an antisemitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong.



I will continue to support a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of racism. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 29, 2020

John McDonnell

On the day we should all be moving forward & taking all steps to fight antisemitism, the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn is profoundly wrong. In interests of party unity let’s find a way of undoing & resolving this. — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) October 29, 2020

Aaron Bastani

The political damage Keir Starmer is self-inflicting today, which I think extinguishes much chance of a labour government, is less because members will leave or the left abstain, but because the Tories can go into 2024 saying Labour are the real racists.



Just crazy. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) October 29, 2020

Ash Sarkar

The EHRC report, from what I've read, is measured and thorough (even if there were a couple of instances where I differed with the assessment of inappropriate intervention).



Jeremy Corbyn's suspension is oil on the fire. It is grotesquely unfair, and a mockery of antiracism. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) October 29, 2020

Matt Zarb-Cousin

Just like the people he paid off, manipulating Jewish pain and fear to fight factional battles. Utterly reprehensible and not fit to lead a marching band at a local fete https://t.co/AbcUpo7Fi6 — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) October 29, 2020

Related: Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour Party over EHRC remarks