Greta Thunberg poked fun at Donald Trump as he continued to call for vote counting to stop in the US presidential election.
Mimicking a tweet the President directed at her last year, the 17-year-old suggested on Thursday he should “chill” and work on his anger management.
So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020
Responding to Mr Trump’s demand to “stop the count”, she tweeted: “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”
The tweet was a near word-for-word parody of Mr Trump’s words, which he wrote last December after the environmental campaigner was named Person Of The Year by Time Magazine.
At the time he tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
Greta responded soon after by changing her Twitter bio to reference the tweet, describing herself as: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
Mr Trump has attracted widespread criticism for his reaction to the election, which on Thursday remained too close to call nearly two days after polls closed.
Challenger Joe Biden has narrowed the gap in a number of as yet undecided swing states as mail-in ballots, which have generally skewed Democratic, are slowly added to the in-person votes, which went to Mr Trump in larger numbers.
The President falsely claimed victory in the election and said without evidence that a “fraud on the American nation” was being carried out.
