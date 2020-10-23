Boris Johnson was labelled a McIdiot today after a popular high street chain stepped in to help vulnerable children during the holidays.

McDonald’s has offered one million free meals for families after attempts by Marcus Rashford to ensure youngsters were fed over half term were shunned by the government.

Its partnership with FareShare comes as scores of businesses across the country back the campaign, with hospitality businesses, local councils, shops, cafes and schools from Hammersmith to Hexham all pledgeding support for Rashford.

We are proud to announce a partnership with @FareShareUK to provide 1 million meals for families in need. Our funding will enable the urgent redistribution of meals across the next couple of weeks to those in greatest need. — McDonald’s UK (@McDonaldsUK) October 23, 2020

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s for UK & Ireland, said of the deal with FareShare: “As a business we are committed to supporting and serving the communities in which we operate.

“In these challenging times, we know it’s more important than ever to support those most in need.”

Govt being outmanoeuvred by a literal clown here. https://t.co/24SWiVmvxx — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) October 23, 2020

Lindsay Boswell, FareShare CEO, added: “McDonald’s is showing real leadership in supporting the most vulnerable in society to get access to healthy food at this critical time.

“The funding will enable the equivalent of 1 million meals to be redistributed to our charity network very swiftly, and we are very grateful for their urgent support.”

