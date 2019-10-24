The government is likely to table a motion for a General Election on Monday, it has been confirmed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed MPs amid growing speculation that he would push for a snap election.

It means Britain could be see the first December general election since 1923 if Parliament is dissolved before November 7.

The most likely date for a December election this year is probably Thursday December 12.

Highly likely

Sky News Political Editor Beth Rigby said she was outside Downing Street when the Cabinet meeting broke up and she spoke to Mark Spencer, the Chief Whip who told her it was highly likely a motion would be tabled for Monday.

Beth Rigby said: “I did catch up with the chief whip Mark Spencer. I asked him if they were going to table a motion for a general election on Monday.

“He told me it was highly likely.

“Subsequently I’ve been told by others the government are preparing to table a motion for a general election, as I understand it under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which requires two-thirds of MPs’ support.”

Fixed Term Parliaments Act

But as stated in the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, the government needs two-thirds of MPs to approve it for an election to take place.

As things stand the Conservatives have 288 MPs, and assuming all other smaller remain parties vote for it, they would need 86 Labour Mps to lend them a hand.

More to follow