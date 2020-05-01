Football pundit Jeff Stelling has hit out at the government for turning the daily press briefings into “self-serving propaganda”.

The Sky Sports TV host hurled a barrage of abuse towards the Conservative Party after Boris Johnson finished addressing the nation last night.

The PM promised to produce a “road map, a menu of options” explaining how to get the economy moving and children back to school while still suppressing the disease’s spread.

Testing is a key part of the strategy in any effort to ease restrictions, and the public may find out today if the Government reached its target of carrying out 100,000-a-day by the end of Thursday.

But one expert dismissed the goal as a “PR stunt”, while another suggested austerity policies of previous Conservative governments had hampered the testing regime.

And in a surprise political outburst Stelling also piled on, saying the government had got its response “horrifically wrong” and is now “desperately to cover its tracks”.

He tweeted:

This is a Government which got it horrifically wrong trying desperately to cover its tracks and always hide behind the science ! — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) April 30, 2020

