Scotland Office minister Douglas Ross has resigned over the government’s handling of the Dominic Cummings saga.

He posted his resignation letter on Twitter following a huge in-party backlash among the Tory ranks.

The MP tweeted: “I haven’t commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government Minister.”

His letter of resignation adds: “I have never met Dominic Cummings so my judgement on this matter has always been open and I accept his statement on Monday afternoon clarified the actions he took in what he felt were the best interests of his family.

“However, these were decisions many others felt were not available to them.”

