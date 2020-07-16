The Government’s messaging on lockdown has been described as being like a “bull in a china shop” by union TSSA.

Boris Johnson is set to encourage further easing of lockdown and wider return to work tomorrow.

He is planning to hold a Downing Street press conference to tell millions of Brits that it will be safe to return to the office next month.

A new ‘Contain Framework’ will also be unveiled designed to prove to anxious workers that the virus is “under control” in their local areas.

But according to TSSA General Secretary Manuel Cortes, it’s unlikely to do the job.

He said: “Johnson’s bull in a china shop approach to our serious health emergency has sadly sapped people’s confidence in what the government says or does.

“Mixed, conflicting messages appear to have been a core strategy – either by design or more likely through incompetence. Tomorrow’s expected announcement appears to be more of the same.

“We really can’t rebuild confidence that our government knows what it’s doing until at the very least we have a working track and trace system. Something which currently is completely off beam.”

