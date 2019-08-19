The government has spent more than £10 million in Brexit ads in the past eight months, FOI data has revealed.

Figures released to the Press Association show some £10,842,063 has been shelled out onr Prepare For EU Exit adverts between November 2018 and July this year.

The Cabinet Office spent £2.7 million on print, £2.4 million on radio, £1.2 million on TV and more than £1 million on social media advertising, and a further £3 million on other platforms.

The figures also revealed that the page advising people living in the UK on how to prepare received 1.2 million views by the end of May, while the EU citizens preparedness tool had 930,000 views.

Labour’s Wes Streeting told PA the money would have been better spent on public services.

He said: “Every single penny spent on this advertising campaign to prepare for the self-inflicted damage that is Brexit would have been better spent on policing, schools and the NHS.

“Brexit is already costing us dearly and we haven’t even left yet.”

The disclosure comes as an estimated £100 million has been devoted to a new information campaign under Boris Johnson’s administration, helping people and businesses get ready to leave on October 31.

