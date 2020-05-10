The government has been criticised for “dangerous” mixed and confused messaging following Boris Johnson’s crucial speech on the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The Prime Minister outlined “the first sketch of a road map” this evening with a new alert system to determine when aspects of the economy and social lives can be restarted.

He said that people who cannot work from home should be “actively encouraged” to return to their jobs from Monday and granted unlimited exercise in England from Wednesday.

But the speech has been lambasted for its lack of clarity.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA General Secretary, said: “I’m extremely disappointed by the mixed messaging that is coming from the Prime Minister, it’s frankly dangerous.

“By comparison, the clarity from Scotland and Wales is somewhat of a relief.”

Devolved nations

Leaders of all the devolved nations rejected Johnson’s new “stay alert” advice amid criticism that the new slogan is unclear.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted the old “Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives” advice, while Mark Drakeford said the “stay home” message has not changed in Wales and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster also said the nation will continue to use the message.

Adam Price, Plaid Cymru leader, said: “The UK Government has cut itself adrift of the 3 nation approach which now exists between Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“His message is confusing and dangerous. You cannot stay alert to something you can’t see.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also expressed his disappointment, saying:

“I think that what the country wanted to hear tonight was real clarity and sense of consensus, and I don’t think we’ve got that. I’m afraid the messaging, ‘Stay Alert’ just isn’t clear enough.”

Reaction

Elsewhere, there was a mixed reaction to the announcements.

Adam Brooks called the speech “clear and informative”, but others were not so sure:

Am I being slack or has Boris literally just waffles on for 15 mins to say we can go outside for a bit longer?? #BorisSpeech #COVID19 — Rachel Porteous (@rachelporteous) May 10, 2020

