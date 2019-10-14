Government proposals to introduce compulsory photo ID for voters were described as an attempt to “suppress minority and underrepresented communities” after secret plans were leaked this weekend.
The Queen’s speech is expected to include intentions to make showing ID such as driving licences or passports at the ballot box compulsory today, but the plans have been met with anger from campaigners.
Critics said the move would be a threat to democratic participation and would impact far more people than it would prevent voter fraud.
According to James Ball 26 ballots out of 51,400,000 cast in 2015 faced allegations of in-person voter fraud.
By contrast, around 5.6 million UK adults have no passport or driver’s licence.
A threat to our democracy
Recent limited trials of voter ID also resulted in more than 700 people being denied a vote, said campaigners, which according to Darren Hughes, the chief executive of the ERS, poses a threat to our democracy.
He said: “When millions of people lack photo ID, these mooted plans risk raising the drawbridge to huge numbers of marginalised voters – including many elderly and BAME [black, Asian and minority ethnic] voters.
“The government have sat on their hands in the face of the actual threats to electoral integrity: anonymous ‘dark ads’, dodgy donations and disinformation. Instead of taking on the real issues, they are using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.
Suppressing voters’ rights
“Make no mistake, these plans will leave tens of thousands of legitimate voters voiceless.
“Ministers should focus on combating the real threats to our democracy, rather than suppressing voters’ rights.
“This gamble with our democracy will strike many voters as US-style gerrymandering, with Britain’s tradition of trust at the ballot box abolished in one swoop.
“Ministers must think again.”
Troubling and disappointing
Sir Simon Woolley, the founder of Operation Black Vote, described the voter ID proposals as “troubling and disappointing, not least because the case hasn’t been proven on voter fraud”.
Speaking to The Guardian, he said: “What we are aware of, very much, is it dissuades many from engaging in the democratic process, particularly those from black minority ethnic communities. It is another obstacle to engagement from sectors of society already cynical about voting legislation and voting.
“The case has not been made for voter fraud, and so people are suspicious it’s for other motives.”
Is that number just for no driver’s license – because many drivers still only have the paper diver’s license so actual figure affected may be higher.
I find this very suspicious, given voter fraud is almost negligable.
“”Figures released by the Electoral Commission show that of over 44 million votes cast in 2017, there were only 28 allegations of voter impersonation. Only one of these allegations ended in a prosecution.”
Also, “The Cabinet Office, adopting a hue of serene reasonableness, suggests that since we already need photo ID to collect packages from the post office”, Really ??!! I’ve never produced photo id, just my bank card, it would seem the Cabinet Office are conveniently not up to speed on post office parcel collections or have engineered it to suit their purpose.
How many people have no photo ID at all, i only have a bus pass but have no idea if that wil be allowed. I’ve never had a driving licence and my passport ran out a long time ago. How are people to afford photo ID when we know finaces are so tight. If the gov’t want to bring it in fine, but it needs to be done properly and gov’t funded. I’m suspicious of this as we know that the tory vermin want us all to carry ID for what i suspect is some very dubious reason.
How many elderly voters have no driving licence or passport and how many simply cannot afford any photo ID?, they will deny voting from the poor, old and sick before long.
This is just another step to destroying democracy and we I’ll end up with a tory dictatorship and us no more than serfs.
Another typical tory sly, unscrupulous move designed to keep them in gov’t by any means possible.. barely legal.. or otherwise !!