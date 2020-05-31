The pornstar who appeared on Michael Gove’s Twitter account has said she is happy to have helped the government through “unprecedented times”.

A liked tweet featuring porn star Ava Koxxx appeared on the MPs account on Friday featuring a raunchy GIF alongside the words “so hot” and the hashtag #Brazzers.

The tweet was promptly removed from the account, with a source close to Gove saying the password has now been changed and the security upgraded.

But Koxxx has seized on the marketing opportunity, tweeting that she is glad to be of assistance.

Glad I can be of assistance to the government during these unprecedented times! #hornymp #lockdown — Avakoxxx18+Official (@AvaKoxxx) May 29, 2020

Others noted that she showed excellent business acumen by jumping on the publicity, and “should be considered for a position in the cabinet”.

While the Artist Taxi Driver posted his disbelief:

Coronavirus pandemic a crisis..and what’s the UK Govt doing? Watching porn 😱 pic.twitter.com/yeR9HCoamO — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) May 30, 2020

Related: Tory lead slashed to 4 points from 12 in a week as public punish government