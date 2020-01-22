GMB took a novel approach to the unveiling of their leadership nomination, depicting their candidates as fantasy characters in a move that has been described as “just plain weird”.

The union’s 60-strong Central Executive Council (CEC) nominated Lisa Nandy for Labour Leader yesterday and Angela Rayner for Deputy Leader.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary, described Nandy as a “breath of fresh air in the debate over Labour’s future”, saying “Lisa gets the scale of the challenge”.

But it was subsequent social media posts which grabbed the attention of most people.

Following the announcement the GMB Twitter account posted a picture of Nandy on the Iron Throne from fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

It was followed by a mock-up of Angela Rayner depicted as a Hunger Games character.

GMB nominates @AngelaRayner for Deputy Labour Leader 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HKtNmQUrTR — GMB UNION (@GMB_union) January 21, 2020

The pictures have been described as “embarrassing” by some users, with one describing them as being “as cringy as my parents repeating lines from Little Britain”.

