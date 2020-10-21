German MEP Theresa Reintke made an impassioned plea to Boris Johnson in parliament today, telling him to return to the negotiating table, “stop blaming others for your own actions” and “take responsibility” for Brexit.
Talks between Britain and the European Union stalled this week after fresh attempts to restart the negotiations were abruptly halted by the Prime Minister.
In the aftermath of last week’s EU summit in the Belgian capital, he accused the EU leaders of seeking to impose “unacceptable” conditions on the UK and said there was no basis for talks without a “fundamental change of approach” from Brussels.
But MEP Theresa Reintke said Johnson has “been lying to the people in the UK” and must “take responsibility” for his own actions.
Watch the clip in full below:
"Boris Johnson has been lying to the people in the U.K."— Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) October 21, 2020
German MEP Theresa Reintke tells the U.K. prime minister to return to the negotiating table, "stop blaming others for your own actions," and "take responsibility" for Brexithttps://t.co/n4szg8KsAk pic.twitter.com/Pzfoi7GDmB
