A German MEP has delivered an impassioned reminder to Britain that the “best deal” Britain will ever get was “to be part of the European Union”.

Theresa Reintke, a Greens-European Free Alliance MEP, told the European Parliament: “No matter what is going to be in the deal that might or will hopefully shape the EU-UK relations in the future, one thing is absolutely clear.

“The best deal the UK could get, and it would stay that way, was to be part of the European Union, to sit here around the table in Brussels and take decisions together and no matter what is going to happen in the next days, weeks, months, years ahead, we must always remember: Our interdependence will always be stronger than Brexit.

“Our ties will always be stronger than Brexit and our friendship will always be stronger than Brexit.”

Watch her stirring intervention below.

Terry Reintke(German MEP) – "One thing is absolutely clear, the best deal the UK could get, & it will stay that way, was to be part of the European Union. No matter what happens… our friendship will always be stronger than Brexit!" pic.twitter.com/rnCq09FFs8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 18, 2020

Related: Rupert Murdoch receives the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK