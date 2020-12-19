A German MEP has delivered an impassioned reminder to Britain that the “best deal” Britain will ever get was “to be part of the European Union”.
Theresa Reintke, a Greens-European Free Alliance MEP, told the European Parliament: “No matter what is going to be in the deal that might or will hopefully shape the EU-UK relations in the future, one thing is absolutely clear.
“The best deal the UK could get, and it would stay that way, was to be part of the European Union, to sit here around the table in Brussels and take decisions together and no matter what is going to happen in the next days, weeks, months, years ahead, we must always remember: Our interdependence will always be stronger than Brexit.
“Our ties will always be stronger than Brexit and our friendship will always be stronger than Brexit.”
Watch her stirring intervention below.
Related: Rupert Murdoch receives the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .