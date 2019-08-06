Evidence that no deal preparations in Germany are well underway have emerged after a customs official said he is already being redeployed to the north to cope with a disruptive UK exit.

Marco, a German customs official, told LBC that he had received an email saying that he will have to relocate in the event of a no-deal, noting that planning on the continent “is getting real now”.

James O’Brien replied: “This is evidence of preparations in Germany being well underway, although of course back in this country we’re still being told that you don’t believe us.”

Enhanced checks are likely to be brought in if Britain leaves the EU on 31st October without a deal, with the UK becoming the only country to trade exclusively on WTO terms.

Speaking about a no-deal scenario, Marco said: “What I find fascinating about Brexit is two things are massively underestimated by the UK”

” 1) If you want to do trade deals around the world, like with Japan, they will first want to know what access they have through the UK to the EU.

“2) You will be out of all EU agencies, and access to European space agencies will be terminated.”

James O’Brien replied: “Yes we’ll probably build our own rockets, and get Boris Johnson to paint them.”