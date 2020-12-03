Gavin Williamson was labelled an “actual child” by Politics.co.uk editor Ian Dunt today after he bragged about British medical regulators on the radio.
The Education Secretary was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari why the UK was first to get approval for the vaccine. He stopped short at crediting Brexit like some of his colleagues. Instead, he said:
“I just reckon we’ve got the best people and medical regulators. Much better than the French, Belgians, Americans have.
“Because we’re a much better country than every single one”.
He’s an actual child. https://t.co/Jv3xGnc1cs— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 3, 2020
The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has prompted an outpouring of derisive responses.
James O’Brien said he “lost the will to live” listening to the interview, while Femi labelled it “nationalist bulls***”.
Watch the interview in full below:
This is the moment Gavin Williamson told @NickFerrariLBC the UK was the first to approve a vaccine because “we’re a much better country”pic.twitter.com/1PtkOJ1CeB— Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) December 3, 2020
Related: Covid-19: Debunking the most common anti-vaxxer arguments
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .