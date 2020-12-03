Gavin Williamson was labelled an “actual child” by Politics.co.uk editor Ian Dunt today after he bragged about British medical regulators on the radio.

The Education Secretary was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari why the UK was first to get approval for the vaccine. He stopped short at crediting Brexit like some of his colleagues. Instead, he said:

“I just reckon we’ve got the best people and medical regulators. Much better than the French, Belgians, Americans have.

“Because we’re a much better country than every single one”.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has prompted an outpouring of derisive responses.

James O’Brien said he “lost the will to live” listening to the interview, while Femi labelled it “nationalist bulls***”.

Watch the interview in full below:

This is the moment Gavin Williamson told @NickFerrariLBC the UK was the first to approve a vaccine because “we’re a much better country”pic.twitter.com/1PtkOJ1CeB — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) December 3, 2020

