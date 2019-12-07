Boris Johnson said questions about his trustworthiness which have dogged his General Election campaign make his “blood boil”.

And he blamed them on everybody else bizarrely.

The Prime Minister was judged to be less trustworthy than his rival Jeremy Corbyn by a margin of 38% to 48% in a snap poll after the two leaders sparred in a TV debate on Friday.

Boris Johnson was laughed at by audience members in an ITV debate when he said the truth matters in the election. And the audience laughed at him again when honesty was brought up on Friday’s BBC debate.

The Conservative leader told the BBC that lying politicians should “go on their knees” responding to a question from the audience who asked what should happen to politicians who lie.

A brazen statement on the same day it was revealed that the top UK diplomat in charge of Brexit at the British embassy in the US had resigned, saying she could no longer “peddle half-truths” on behalf of political leaders she did not “trust”.

Amazingly, when asked about the embarrassing scandal that raises questions about the honesty of his “oven ready Brexit”claims, Boris Johnson told the TV studio audience that he was not aware of her.- Another hardly believable statement in the circumstances.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Boris Johnson revealed his fury at the question which has dominated his campaign – and blamed MPs who sought to rule out a no-deal Brexit for making him break his promise to deliver Brexit on December 31 despite warnings from many in his own party that it was an impossible promise.

“It was infuriating that I couldn’t deliver Brexit on October 31. But that was because Parliament passed a law, which was a constitutional innovation and abomination… forcing me to break my promise,” he told the paper.

“And so, when people talk about whether I can be trusted, it makes my blood boil because it was they that forced the Government to break its promise.

“They passed a law to stop it happening. And then they had the cheek to try to blame the Government. I think it’s absurd.”

Andrew Neil tore into him earlier this week for refusing to commit to an interview on his BBC show, telling viewers he wanted to put “questions of trust” to the PM.

His new comments came as leaked UK government documents showing Boris Johnson had lied about the NHS not being discussed in a US trade deal were revealed to be linked to Russian leaks on Reddit.

Reddit said it believed the documents were leaked as “part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia”.

The revelation prompted fresh calls for the Government to allow a report detailing Russian interference in UK elections to be published. – Something Boris Johnson misleadingly said he was unable to release before the general election, prompting accusations he was covering up massive Russian donations to him and the Tory party, as well as interference in UK politics.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: “If we want to get to the bottom of the extent to which the Russian state interferes in elections, can we please publish the Intelligence and Security Committee report?

“Let’s get that out there. That should have been published ages ago.”

Many of Boris Johnson’s worst lies can be found on this list.

The dishonesty accusations that have dogged the PM added to woes as a poll by Remain United released on Saturday revealed a lead cut to 6% and a ten seat majority for Johnson that could be cut further to a hung parliament if people vote tactically.

