Former strategist Steve Bannon, rapper Lil Wayne and Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy were among 143 people who were pardoned or had their sentences commuted by outgoing president Donald Trump this morning.

The full list of pardons was released just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who will swear the oath of office at noon local time to become the 46th president of the United States.

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who is currently serving 28 years in prison following his conviction on two dozen charges, has also seen his sentence commuted, while Rapper Kodak Black, who promised to spend $1 million on charity if the president released him, will be set free early.

Joe Exotic

Several big names were left off the list of pardons, including Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who had a limousine lined up in anticipation of a presidential pardon.

Ahead of the decision private investigator Eric Love, who is leading Exotic’s case, told Metro that he was sure his client would be included, saying:

“We have good reason to believe it will come through. We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now.

“I’ve got make-up, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do, he wants his hair done. He hasn’t had his hair done in two-and-a-half years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.”

Julian Assange

Julian Assange was also not among the round of pardons issued by Trump in his final hours in office.

Earlier this month, Mr Assange won his fight to avoid extradition to the United States but was denied bail under strict conditions for fear he could abscond and deny prosecutors the chance to appeal.

The 49-year-old is wanted to face an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

The US Government has formally lodged an appeal against the decision to block Mr Assange’s extradition.

Full list of president Trump’s pardons

Steve Bannon

Elliott Broidy

Kwame Kilpatrick

Lil Wayne

Rapper Kodak Black

Sholam Weiss

Anthony Levandowski

Todd Boulanger

Abel Holtz

Rick Renzi

Kenneth Kurson

Casey Urlacher

Carl Andrews Boggs

Dr. Scott Harkonen

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr

Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki

James E. Johnson, Jr

Tommaso Buti

Glen Moss

Aviem Sella

John Nystrom

Scott Conor Crosby

Lynn Barney

Joshua J. Smith

Amy Povah

Dr. Frederick Nahas

David Tamman

Dr. Faustino Bernadett

Paul Erickson

Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen (posthumous)

Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay

Patrick Lee Swisher

Robert Sherrill

Dr. Robert S. Corkern

David Lamar Clanton

George Gilmore

Desiree Perez

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo

Hillel Nahmad

Brian McSwain

John Duncan Fordham

William “Ed” Henry

Randall “Duke” Cunningham – conditional pardon

Stephen Odzer

Steven Benjamin Floyd

Joey Hancock

David E. Miller

James Austin Hayes

Drew Brownstein

Robert Bowker

Amir Khan

David Rowland

Jessica Frease

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes

Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford

Michael Liberty

Greg Reyes

Ferrell Damon Scott

Jerry Donnell Walden

Jeffrey Alan Conway

Benedict Olberding

Syrita Steib-Martin

Michael Ashley

Lou Hobbs

Matthew Antoine Canady

Mario Claiborne

Rodney Nakia Gibson

Tom Leroy Whitehurst

Monstsho Eugene Vernon

Luis Fernando Sicard

DeWayne Phelps

Isaac Nelson

Traie Tavares Kelly

Javier Gonzales

Douglas Jemal

Eric Wesley Patton

Robert William Cawthon

Hal Knudson Mergler

Gary Evan Hendler

John Harold Wall

Steven Samuel Grantham

Clarence Olin Freeman

Fred Keith Alford

John Knock

Kenneth Charles Fragoso

Luis Gonzalez

Anthony DeJohn

Corvain Cooper

Way Quoe Long

Michael Pelletier

Craig Cesal

Darrell Frazier

Lavonne Roach

Blanca Virgen –

Robert Francis

Brian Simmons

Derrick Smith

Jaime A. Davidson

Raymond Hersman

David Barren

James Romans

Jonathon Braun

Michael Harris

Kyle Kimoto

Chalana McFarland

Eliyahu Weinstein

John Estin Davis

Alex Adjmi

Noah Kleinman

Tena Logan

MaryAnne Locke

Jawad A. Musa

Adriana Shayota

April Coots

Caroline Yeats

Jodi Lynn Richter

Kristina Bohnenkamp

Mary Roberts

Cassandra Ann Kasowski

Lerna Lea Paulson

Ann Butler

Sydney Navarro

Tara Perry

Jon Harder

Chris Young

Adrianne Miller

Fred “Dave” Clark

William Walters

James Brian Cruz

Salomon Melgen

