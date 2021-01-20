Former strategist Steve Bannon, rapper Lil Wayne and Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy were among 143 people who were pardoned or had their sentences commuted by outgoing president Donald Trump this morning.
The full list of pardons was released just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who will swear the oath of office at noon local time to become the 46th president of the United States.
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who is currently serving 28 years in prison following his conviction on two dozen charges, has also seen his sentence commuted, while Rapper Kodak Black, who promised to spend $1 million on charity if the president released him, will be set free early.
Joe Exotic
Several big names were left off the list of pardons, including Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who had a limousine lined up in anticipation of a presidential pardon.
Ahead of the decision private investigator Eric Love, who is leading Exotic’s case, told Metro that he was sure his client would be included, saying:
“We have good reason to believe it will come through. We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now.
“I’ve got make-up, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do, he wants his hair done. He hasn’t had his hair done in two-and-a-half years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.”
Julian Assange
Julian Assange was also not among the round of pardons issued by Trump in his final hours in office.
Earlier this month, Mr Assange won his fight to avoid extradition to the United States but was denied bail under strict conditions for fear he could abscond and deny prosecutors the chance to appeal.
The 49-year-old is wanted to face an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.
The US Government has formally lodged an appeal against the decision to block Mr Assange’s extradition.
Full list of president Trump’s pardons
- Steve Bannon
- Elliott Broidy
- Kwame Kilpatrick
- Lil Wayne
- Rapper Kodak Black
- Sholam Weiss
- Anthony Levandowski
- Todd Boulanger
- Abel Holtz
- Rick Renzi
- Kenneth Kurson
- Casey Urlacher
- Carl Andrews Boggs
- Dr. Scott Harkonen
- Johnny D. Phillips, Jr
- Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki
- James E. Johnson, Jr
- Tommaso Buti
- Glen Moss
- Aviem Sella
- John Nystrom
- Scott Conor Crosby
- Lynn Barney
- Joshua J. Smith
- Amy Povah
- Dr. Frederick Nahas
- David Tamman
- Dr. Faustino Bernadett
- Paul Erickson
- Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen (posthumous)
- Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay
- Patrick Lee Swisher
- Robert Sherrill
- Dr. Robert S. Corkern
- David Lamar Clanton
- George Gilmore
- Desiree Perez
- Robert “Bob” Zangrillo
- Hillel Nahmad
- Brian McSwain
- John Duncan Fordham
- William “Ed” Henry
- Randall “Duke” Cunningham – conditional pardon
- Stephen Odzer
- Steven Benjamin Floyd
- Joey Hancock
- David E. Miller
- James Austin Hayes
- Drew Brownstein
- Robert Bowker
- Amir Khan
- David Rowland
- Jessica Frease
- Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes
- Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford
- Michael Liberty
- Greg Reyes
- Ferrell Damon Scott
- Jerry Donnell Walden
- Jeffrey Alan Conway
- Benedict Olberding
- Syrita Steib-Martin
- Michael Ashley
- Lou Hobbs
- Matthew Antoine Canady
- Mario Claiborne
- Rodney Nakia Gibson
- Tom Leroy Whitehurst
- Monstsho Eugene Vernon
- Luis Fernando Sicard
- DeWayne Phelps
- Isaac Nelson
- Traie Tavares Kelly
- Javier Gonzales
- Douglas Jemal
- Eric Wesley Patton
- Robert William Cawthon
- Hal Knudson Mergler
- Gary Evan Hendler
- John Harold Wall
- Steven Samuel Grantham
- Clarence Olin Freeman
- Fred Keith Alford
- John Knock
- Kenneth Charles Fragoso
- Luis Gonzalez
- Anthony DeJohn
- Corvain Cooper
- Way Quoe Long
- Michael Pelletier
- Craig Cesal
- Darrell Frazier
- Lavonne Roach
- Blanca Virgen –
- Robert Francis
- Brian Simmons
- Derrick Smith
- Jaime A. Davidson
- Raymond Hersman
- David Barren
- James Romans
- Jonathon Braun
- Michael Harris
- Kyle Kimoto
- Chalana McFarland
- Eliyahu Weinstein
- John Estin Davis
- Alex Adjmi
- Noah Kleinman
- Tena Logan
- MaryAnne Locke
- Jawad A. Musa
- Adriana Shayota
- April Coots
- Caroline Yeats
- Jodi Lynn Richter
- Kristina Bohnenkamp
- Mary Roberts
- Cassandra Ann Kasowski
- Lerna Lea Paulson
- Ann Butler
- Sydney Navarro
- Tara Perry
- Jon Harder
- Chris Young
- Adrianne Miller
- Fred “Dave” Clark
- William Walters
- James Brian Cruz
- Salomon Melgen
