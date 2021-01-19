Just 278 MPs voted in favour of a Labour motion to scrap the upcoming cut in Universal Credit which could see 730,000 working class kids plunged into poverty.

A £20-a-week increase in Universal Credit was introduced last year to help families cope during the COVID-19 pandemic, equating to an extra £1,000 a year for six million families.

But it is due to expire in April, leading to calls for it to be extended as the effects of the virus outbreak continue to be felt.

Zarah Sultana said “they are not, and never will be, on your side” as hundreds of Tory MPs failed to show up to the vote.

Indeed just six MPs defied Boris Johnson’s request for the Conservatives to abstain and backed it: Robert Halfon, Stephen Crabb, Peter Aldous, Jason McCartney, Anne Marie Morris and Matthew Offord.

This is how much the Tories care about the working class:



In a vote to #CancelTheCut to Universal Credit – a cut that will push 730,000 working class kids into poverty – Tory MPs didn’t even bother to show up.



They are not, and never will be, on your side. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) January 18, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn pointed out that “six million households simply can’t afford to lose £1,000 a year” ahead of the vote, saying the Prime Minister’s decision is to “abstain on whether more people, including children, are going to be forced into poverty or not.”

Those in Red Wall seats, who backed the Conservatives in the last general election, will be waking up to find many of their representatives stayed away from a vote which will impact millions, Paul Brand pointed out.

NEW: Only six Tory MPs rebelled to vote in favour of extending the £20 uplift to Universal Credit.



Peter Aldous

Stephen Crabb

Robert Halfon

Jason McCartney

Anne Marie Morris

Matthew Offord



It may be tricky for others in Red Wall seats to answer to constituents on this issue. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 18, 2021

Jack Monroe said “we have an ugly fight ahead” after the Tories showed “staggering contempt” for the working class.

The staggering contempt that Tories show for the working class – almost half of Universal Credit recipients are IN WORK – not even bothering to TURN UP to the Opposition Debate. They’ll steamroller on with the cut in April now. Rest and recover folks, we have an ugly fight ahead. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 18, 2021

Here’s the full list of MPs who abstained:

