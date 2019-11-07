Candidates from pro-European Union parties have entered a pact to give voters a single Remain choice in dozens of constituencies at the General Election.

The Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens will not run candidates against each other in 60 seats across England and Wales.

The deal, brokered by the Unite To Remain group, follows an agreement earlier this year in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, where the Lib Dems took the seat from the Conservatives after the other two parties stood aside.

Here is a full breakdown of the 60 seats covered by the election pact between the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Plaid Cymru.

Seats in England where the Greens are standing aside for the Liberal Democrats

Of these 40 seats, 30 were won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election. Five are Lib Dem defences.

The name in brackets is the party that won the seat in 2017. The percentage is the size of the swing needed for the seat to change hands, based on the 2017 result.

Bath (Lib Dems): n/a

Bermondsey & Old Southwark (Lab): 11.08 per cent

Buckingham (Speaker): n/a

Cambridgeshire South (Con): 16.58 per cent

Cambridgeshire South East (Con): 17.18 per cent

Cheadle (Con): 4.13 per cent

Chelmsford (Con): 20.76 per cent

Chelsea & Fulham (Con): 20.83 per cent

Cheltenham (Con): 2.25 per cent

Chippenham (Con): 14.55 per cent

Cornwall North (Con): 7.07 per cent

Esher & Walton (Con): 20.64 per cent

Finchley and & Golders Green (Con): 20.17 per cent

Guildford (Con): 15.35 per cent

Harrogate & Knaresborough (Con): 16.01 per cent

Hazel Grove (Con): 6.25 per cent

Hitchin & Harpenden (Con): 21.22 per cent

Norfolk North (Lib Dems): n/a

Oxford West & Abingdon (Lib Dems): n/a

Penistone & Stocksbridge (Lab): 20.85 per cent

Portsmouth South (Lab): 11.88 per cent

Richmond Park (Con): 0.04 per cent

Romsey & Southampton North (Con): 17.95 per cent

Rushcliffe (Con): 23.55 per cent

Surrey South West (Con): 22.93 per cent

Southport (Con): 6.13 per cent

Taunton Deane (Con): 12.60 per cent

Thornbury & Yate (Con): 11.91 per cent

Totnes (Con): 20.40 per cent

Tunbridge Wells (Con): 23.52 per cent

Twickenham (Lib Dems): n/a

Wantage (Con): 19.83 per cent

Warrington South (Lab): 21.50 per cent

Watford (Con): 18.25 per cent

Wells (Con): 6.23 per cent

Westmorland & Lonsdale (Lib Dems): n/a

Wimbledon (Con): 15.99 per cent

Winchester (Con): 8.75 per cent

Witney (Con): 17.55 per cent

York Outer (Con): 20.41 per cent

Seats in England where the Liberal Democrats are standing aside for the Greens

There are nine seats, including the one constituency the Greens will be defending at the election.

Brighton Pavilion (Green): n/a

Bristol West (Lab): 26.53 per cent

Bury St Edmunds (Con): 27.51 per cent

Cannock Chase (Con): 26.64 per cent

Dulwich & West Norwood (Lab): 33.56 per cent

Exeter (Lab): 30.05 per cent

Forest of Dean (Con): 25.94 per cent

Isle of Wight (Con): 16.97 per cent

Stroud (Lab): 22.39 per cent

Seats in Wales where the Liberal Democrats and Greens are standing aside for Plaid Cymru

Seven constituencies in Wales will see Plaid Cymru given a clear run by the Lib Dems and Greens. Three of them are seats won by Plaid at the 2017 election. The rest are being defended by Labour.

Arfon (Plaid Cymru): n/a

Caerphilly (Lab): 20.01 per cent

Carmarthen East & Dinefwr (Plaid Cymru): n/a

Dwyfor Meirionnydd (Plaid Cymru): n/a

Llanelli (Lab): 17.62 per cent

Pontypridd (Lab): 22.56 per cent

Ynys Mon (Lab): 7.23 per cent

Seats in Wales where the Greens and Plaid Cymru are standing aside for the Liberal Democrats

There are three of these seats. One is Brecon & Radnorshire, which the Lib Dems won from the Conservatives in a by-election in August 2019.

The other two are:

Cardiff Central (Lab): 24.50 per cent

Montgomeryshire (Con): 13.31 per cent

Seats in Wales where the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru are standing aside for the Greens

There is just one of these seats: Vale of Glamorgan, won by the Conservatives in 2017. The Greens would take the seat on a swing of 23.35 per cent .