Candidates from pro-European Union parties have entered a pact to give voters a single Remain choice in dozens of constituencies at the General Election.
The Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens will not run candidates against each other in 60 seats across England and Wales.
The deal, brokered by the Unite To Remain group, follows an agreement earlier this year in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, where the Lib Dems took the seat from the Conservatives after the other two parties stood aside.
Here is a full breakdown of the 60 seats covered by the election pact between the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Plaid Cymru.
Seats in England where the Greens are standing aside for the Liberal Democrats
Of these 40 seats, 30 were won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election. Five are Lib Dem defences.
The name in brackets is the party that won the seat in 2017. The percentage is the size of the swing needed for the seat to change hands, based on the 2017 result.
Bath (Lib Dems): n/a
Bermondsey & Old Southwark (Lab): 11.08 per cent
Buckingham (Speaker): n/a
Cambridgeshire South (Con): 16.58 per cent
Cambridgeshire South East (Con): 17.18 per cent
Cheadle (Con): 4.13 per cent
Chelmsford (Con): 20.76 per cent
Chelsea & Fulham (Con): 20.83 per cent
Cheltenham (Con): 2.25 per cent
Chippenham (Con): 14.55 per cent
Cornwall North (Con): 7.07 per cent
Esher & Walton (Con): 20.64 per cent
Finchley and & Golders Green (Con): 20.17 per cent
Guildford (Con): 15.35 per cent
Harrogate & Knaresborough (Con): 16.01 per cent
Hazel Grove (Con): 6.25 per cent
Hitchin & Harpenden (Con): 21.22 per cent
Norfolk North (Lib Dems): n/a
Oxford West & Abingdon (Lib Dems): n/a
Penistone & Stocksbridge (Lab): 20.85 per cent
Portsmouth South (Lab): 11.88 per cent
Richmond Park (Con): 0.04 per cent
Romsey & Southampton North (Con): 17.95 per cent
Rushcliffe (Con): 23.55 per cent
Surrey South West (Con): 22.93 per cent
Southport (Con): 6.13 per cent
Taunton Deane (Con): 12.60 per cent
Thornbury & Yate (Con): 11.91 per cent
Totnes (Con): 20.40 per cent
Tunbridge Wells (Con): 23.52 per cent
Twickenham (Lib Dems): n/a
Wantage (Con): 19.83 per cent
Warrington South (Lab): 21.50 per cent
Watford (Con): 18.25 per cent
Wells (Con): 6.23 per cent
Westmorland & Lonsdale (Lib Dems): n/a
Wimbledon (Con): 15.99 per cent
Winchester (Con): 8.75 per cent
Witney (Con): 17.55 per cent
York Outer (Con): 20.41 per cent
Seats in England where the Liberal Democrats are standing aside for the Greens
There are nine seats, including the one constituency the Greens will be defending at the election.
Brighton Pavilion (Green): n/a
Bristol West (Lab): 26.53 per cent
Bury St Edmunds (Con): 27.51 per cent
Cannock Chase (Con): 26.64 per cent
Dulwich & West Norwood (Lab): 33.56 per cent
Exeter (Lab): 30.05 per cent
Forest of Dean (Con): 25.94 per cent
Isle of Wight (Con): 16.97 per cent
Stroud (Lab): 22.39 per cent
Seats in Wales where the Liberal Democrats and Greens are standing aside for Plaid Cymru
Seven constituencies in Wales will see Plaid Cymru given a clear run by the Lib Dems and Greens. Three of them are seats won by Plaid at the 2017 election. The rest are being defended by Labour.
Arfon (Plaid Cymru): n/a
Caerphilly (Lab): 20.01 per cent
Carmarthen East & Dinefwr (Plaid Cymru): n/a
Dwyfor Meirionnydd (Plaid Cymru): n/a
Llanelli (Lab): 17.62 per cent
Pontypridd (Lab): 22.56 per cent
Ynys Mon (Lab): 7.23 per cent
Seats in Wales where the Greens and Plaid Cymru are standing aside for the Liberal Democrats
There are three of these seats. One is Brecon & Radnorshire, which the Lib Dems won from the Conservatives in a by-election in August 2019.
The other two are:
Cardiff Central (Lab): 24.50 per cent
Montgomeryshire (Con): 13.31 per cent
Seats in Wales where the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru are standing aside for the Greens
There is just one of these seats: Vale of Glamorgan, won by the Conservatives in 2017. The Greens would take the seat on a swing of 23.35 per cent .
