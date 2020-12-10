A Financial Times article warning Remainers against “Brexit gloating” has received a mixed reaction on social media, with James Felton pointing out that few people enjoy watching their country “go to sh*t”.

Robert Shrimsley cautioned against “wishing for disaster” as Brexit talks go down to the wire, saying “the opportunities to crow will be legion” but “even in the shambles of a no deal, (Remainers) must restrain themselves”.

Gesturing towards Keir Starmer, he said the “one escape for the Tories from a bad Brexit is if they can turn the issue into one of patriots versus defeatists”, quoting a Labour MP source who says:

“We can’t be jumping up and down looking smug, with each factory closure or business relocation.”

What is needed, rather, is a “big vision” that is on the side of trying to “pull nations together, not split them apart”. “The battle of Brexit is over and that must be recognised before the battle for a better Britain can be rejoined”, he concluded.

The article has garnered a mixed reaction on social media with James Felton saying the overarching response has been one of concern rather than jubilation.

Pahaha I’m incredibly worried about my family’s future HOW DO YOU LIKE THAT BREXITERS — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 9, 2020

I wouldn't gloat. Its my kids' futures. I'll be furious and sad and frustrated but I cant believe anyone would gloat. — KS (@ks_1968) December 9, 2020

No Remainer is feeling vindicated. Every Remainer is saddened, frightened, shocked and despondent. Each Remainer feels anger and disgust. This island nation is truly on its own. — SurfOverSand 🇪🇺#FBPEGlobal #RTTG (@GrimshawMaggie) December 10, 2020

Others pointed out that if the emperor has no clothes it should be OK to say so, although there was an outpouring of support elsewhere.

Former MEP Seb Dance said it was time to “reclaim patriotism and weaponise it against this government”, adding that there is “nothing patriotic about making one’s country weaker, small and less attractive”.

Absolutely. But more than this I think we should reclaim patriotism and weaponise it against this government. There’s nothing patriotic about making one’s country weaker, smaller, less attractive to others and to put the Union at risk. We shouldn’t feel glee, rather anger. — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) December 9, 2020

Miranda Green also chipped in, describing his philosophy as “sensible to the point that it might not catch on”.

