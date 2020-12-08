A video of the French Prime Minister looking for his glasses, which were on his face, has been described as “the video we all needed” as it made the rounds on social media today.

Jean Castex was heard uttering the words “where are my glasses?” to himself ahead of a press briefing, before realising he was wearing them.

Plenty of people have resonated with the clip, with Hannah Jane Parkinson saying “this is me but looking for my headphones when they are in my ears and playing music”.

this is me but looking for my headphones when they are in my ears and playing music https://t.co/hzhkoD1asG — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 5, 2020

Marine O’Laughlin made the same joke but with your phone, while Katy Lee described it as one of the “best things that has happened to me in 2020”.

Good old Castex!

Have worried I've lost my phone while LOOKING AT MY PHONE https://t.co/Tv9ZbP89hI — Marina O'Loughlin (@MarinaOLoughlin) December 4, 2020

This video is honestly one of the best things that has happened to me in 2020, the video we all needed — Katy Lee (@kjalee) December 4, 2020

