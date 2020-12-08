A video of the French Prime Minister looking for his glasses, which were on his face, has been described as “the video we all needed” as it made the rounds on social media today.
Jean Castex was heard uttering the words “where are my glasses?” to himself ahead of a press briefing, before realising he was wearing them.
Plenty of people have resonated with the clip, with Hannah Jane Parkinson saying “this is me but looking for my headphones when they are in my ears and playing music”.
this is me but looking for my headphones when they are in my ears and playing music https://t.co/hzhkoD1asG— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 5, 2020
Marine O’Laughlin made the same joke but with your phone, while Katy Lee described it as one of the “best things that has happened to me in 2020”.
Good old Castex!
Have worried I've lost my phone while LOOKING AT MY PHONE https://t.co/Tv9ZbP89hI— Marina O'Loughlin (@MarinaOLoughlin) December 4, 2020
This video is honestly one of the best things that has happened to me in 2020, the video we all needed— Katy Lee (@kjalee) December 4, 2020
Related: Will Donald Trump end up in prison?
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .