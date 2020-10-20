This is the remarkable moment Andy Burnham was shown – in the middle of his press conference – that Greater Manchester would be put into a Tier 3 lockdown on Friday, with just £22 million of support from the government.

A truly astonishing moment that speaks for itself. Watch here.

Local leaders interrupt live interviews to show Andy Burnham messages that appear to suggest Greater Manchester will be put into Tier 3 at 0001 Friday Burnham was told the message said "£20m only and they're going to try to pick off individual councils" https://t.co/UbvkmeWLaR pic.twitter.com/lueMrO8bmd

