A Twitter thread posted by a charity CEO and former senior policy advisor at the start of the year has been making the rounds on social media after his predictions were proved to be chillingly accurate.
Sam Freedman, the Chief Executive of Ark’s Education Partnerships Group, tweeted out nine predictions for the year ahead on New Year’s Day, including that Sir Keir Starmer would become next Labour leader and that Angela Rayner would be his deputy.
He also correctly forecasted that the Liberal Democrat leadership would be contested by Ed Davey and Layla Moran, with the former coming out victorious.
And perhaps most accurately of all, he tipped Dominic Cummings to remain in the Number 10 driving seat, although he said there would be increasing tension between him and the “sensibles” like Eddie Lister.
Take a look at the thread in full below:
9. If Biden does win the nomination he would be favourite to beat Trump based on current data. If it's Buttigieg; Warren or Sanders then I think Trump would be favourite to do a 2nd term. Either way it will be close and come down to the same group of states as last time.— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 1, 2020
