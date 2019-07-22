Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan is expected to be the first of many to resign ahead of Boris Johnson’s likely premiership.

Sir Alan’s exit was confirmed by Downing Street sources today amid speculation that Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke will follow.

Both have already announced their intention to resign this week, having explained they cannot serve in a government that pursues a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson, who is widely expected to be announced as the new Conservative leader on Tuesday, has said the UK must leave the EU on 31 October “do or die”.

