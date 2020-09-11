Brexiteer promises of more than 50 trade deals within 18 months of Britain leaving the European Union have been circulating after Liz Truss managed to secure the first meaningful agreement with Japan today.
In 2017 the then Secretary of State for International Trade insisted the UK would easily be able to copy and paste all 40 of the EU’s external trade deals “the second after midnight” on Brexit day in March 2019.
He also said there will be dozens more within the next 18 months – promises which have been proved to fall way short of the mark.
Speaking at a Conservative party fringe event in Manchester, Fox accused the “metropolitan” media of “talking down” the UK’s prospects post-Brexit.
“As I’ve been going around the world looking for trading opportunities for the United Kingdom and investment opportunities I find something that I don’t see in the pages of the Times or the FT or the BBC and that is a real belief in the quality of the United Kingdom,” he said.
He added: “It’s time we stop this dispiriting self-defeating pessimism and start to talk up this country…”
“The people who talk us down are in parts of metropolitan UK who don’t seem to like the decision we took to leave the EU.”
Related: The great democracy con
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.