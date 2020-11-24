A video of Donald Trump mocking a turkey called ‘Carrots’ for not conceding an election has been making the rounds on social media following his own similar antics this month.
The US president used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table in 2018 in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Mr Trump’s poultry pardon means the two turkeys — a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots — will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.
The White House held an online contest to determine which bird should be pardoned and Mr Trump identified the “lucky bird” as Peas.
He then jokingly compared the vote to the recent US midterm elections which saw the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, and a series of recounts in Florida.
“This was a fair election,” joked the president, whose wife Melania was on hand to witness the act of mercy carried out during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
“Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots. But I will tell you, we’ve come to a conclusion, Carrots. I’m sorry to tell you, the result did not change. That’s too bad for Carrots.”
FLASHBACK: In 2018, President Trump attacked Carrots the turkey for refusing to concede he had lost the vote on the White House turkey pardon contest.— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 23, 2020
"This was a fair election… unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount."
pic.twitter.com/MzcackiDwd
Related: Labour left lashes out ‘bullying’, ‘factional’ Starmer as civil war boils over
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .