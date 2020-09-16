Boris Johnson has been reminded of his own run in with noisy neighbours this week following Home Office suggestions that people should contact the police if they see others not complying with new coronavirus restrictions.

Last June the Prime Minister hit the front pages after his girlfriend’s neighbours heard “lots of shouting and screaming and some things being smashed or broken” before police were called to the flat.

Carrie Symonds, 31, was heard arguing with the PM – who was contesting to become the next Tory leader at the time – at her third floor flat in a Victorian townhouse in Camberwell, south east London, in the early hours.

I’m old enough to remember the days (last year) when the neighbours who reported “smashing” and “loud screams” at the home of Boris and Carrie were branded shameless curtain-twitching busy-bodies by Johnson fans. Guess reporting on your neighbours is cool now https://t.co/t60H4EdH09 — Rachel Cunliffe (@RMCunliffe) September 14, 2020

Lots of shouting and screaming

A couple called Imran and Fatimah, who live next door to Ms Symonds on the third floor, said that they heard “lots of shouting and screaming”.

Speaking outside the house this morning, Imran said: “I wasn’t at home, but my missus heard stuff.

“She said she heard lots of shouting and screaming and some things being smashed or broken.”

Asked how he felt about the incident, he said: “It’s no big deal for me – we’re all human.”

Stop Johnson becoming PM

A campaign was set up at the time in the local area, where Labour bigwig Harriet Harman was the local MP, to stop Mr Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

Posters have been stuck up on fences near Ms Symonds’ flat stating: “we’d rather endure him as our neighbour than our Prime Minister.”

Kirstie Lamont, who said the posters will be put up during a dog show in the area tomorrow, said: “He’s our neighbour – we are so Green or Labour here. This is not our politics at all.

“We’d rather endure him as our neighbour than our Prime Minister.”

On the police incident, she said: “I haven’t looked into it too much, but the ‘get off me’ sounds really bad.”

