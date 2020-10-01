Nigel Farage – who bowed out of the EU with a display of flag-waving triumphalism after backing the Withdrawal Agreement – now says “it should not have been signed in the first place” after the union launched legal action against the UK.

The outspoken Brexiteer took to Twitter today to bemoan moves by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who said that Britain had already breached the “obligation of good faith” of the agreement.

He said “whilst the EU always acts in bad faith, all they are doing today is asking Boris to keep his promises”, which drew shock reaction from several political commentators.

LBC presenter James O’Brien pointed out that the Brexit Party MEP had “literally voted” for the deal, while Peter Reid described it as being like a “conman getting conned”.

The “oven ready deal” was an international treaty — for the EU Commission, that is like the Bible.



Whilst the EU always acts in bad faith, all they are doing today is asking Boris to keep his promises.



It should never have been signed in the first place. https://t.co/PybqaSXUwk — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 1, 2020

The UK “is never coming back”

It also contrasted with his closing statements in January as the European Parliament prepared to back the Withdrawal Agreement, paving the way for Brexit to happen.

Mr Farage said: “What happens at 11pm this Friday, January 31 2020, marks the point of no return, once we’ve left we are never coming back and the rest, frankly, is detail.

“We are going, we will be gone and that should be the summit of my own political ambitions.”

Along with his allies Farage waved Union Flags as he finished his final speech, with Brexit Party MEPs giving him three cheers after he was rebuked from the speaker’s chair for the display.

He later tweeted the speech out, saying “we were told to leave with our British flags, and that’s exactly what we did”.

After 25 years of fighting for independence, this is my final contribution in the European Parliament.



We were told to leave with our British flags, and that's exactly what we did. pic.twitter.com/cBfycWfsN7 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 29, 2020

