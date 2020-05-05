Nigel Farage claims he has been visited by police after he travelled more than 100 miles from his home to film a political broadcast during the lockdown.

The Brexit Party leader headed to the south coast last week to film a video rant about illegal immigrants, despite official warnings to stay at home in order to protect the NHS.

He made a second visit to the coast shortly after, filming a clip on a hill overlooking the port of Dover.

The police have since visited the former UKIP man after they were reportedly bombarded with complaints about his trips.

In a tweet this morning Mr Farage called the police visit “a total waste of time and money”.

He wrote: “Lockdown lunacy. Two police officers just knocked on my door to advise me on essential travel.

“They had received a complaint that I had been to Dover to report on the illegal migrant scandal taking place. What a total waste of time and money.”

His spokesman had earlier suggested the Brexit Party leader was acting as a broadcaster who enjoy key worker status as long as they are providing public service information.

