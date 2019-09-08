Nigel Farage has said the Brexit Party should be given a free run at Labour seats in the North, Midlands and Wales.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, he said a non-aggression pact with the Conservatives would help return Boris Johnson to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister had his plans to hold a general election thwarted this week in parliament, but the notion still remains on the cards.

Wansbeck and West Bromwich East

Former Ukip leader Farage said the Brexit Party should be given a free run at seats like Wansbeck, currently held by Labour chairman Ian Lavery, and West Bromwich East, that of deputy leader Tom Watson.

In return, they would not contest seats where they could split the so-called Leave vote, the Telegraph reported.

House of Commons vote to hold a general election on October 15. See story POLITICS Brexit. Infographic PA Graphics

Mr Farage wrote: “If the general election which this country so badly needs is to result in the pro-Brexit outcome which the majority of voters crave, Mr Johnson must agree an electoral pact with the Brexit Party.

“Johnson should cast his mind back to the European elections in May, in which his party came fifth, and ask himself: does he want the Tories to find themselves in a similarly disastrous position when the results of the next general election come in, or does he want to sign a non-aggression pact with me and return to Downing Street?

Together we would be unstoppable

“We are not playing political games. I have spent more than 25 years fighting for Brexit. It is now within our grasp.”

Meanwhile, the Brexit Party has taken out adverts in a number of Sunday newspapers with “an election offer for Boris”.

The adverts say “Let’s have a clean-break Brexit, then we will help you secure a big Brexit majority and destroy Corbyn’s Labour.

“Together we would be unstoppable.”

