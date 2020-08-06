Nigel Farage has drawn widespread anger for his latest stunt, after posting “exclusive footage” of a “shocking invasion” of migrants on a Kent beach.

Farage – who is seeking to rebrand himself as a crusading, freelance journalist in the past few months – has taken it upon himself to document the arrival of migrants in Britain during lockdown.

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF BEACH LANDING BY MIGRANTS



Shocking invasion on the Kent Coast taken this morning. pic.twitter.com/iuzAF0Uxz4 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2020

In one instance, in April, Farage clearly flouted strict lockdown rules by driving over an hour to a beach in East Sussex to film a video addressing “the truth about illegal migrants”, before claiming he was a key worker.

The video posted by the Brexit Party leader this morning shows a handful of adults and children disembarking from a small dinghy – enough, according to Farage, to constitute a “shocking invasion”.

Some social media users were quick to ridicule Farage for his intervention…

And you claim you'd have loved to stormed the beaches at Normandy. Judging by your reaction here, you'd have wet yourself and ran straight back into the landing craft. https://t.co/LAa999ENyk — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 6, 2020

Racist bags of shit:

We are a mighty war-winning nation that can cope with anything 🇬🇧



Also racist bags of shit:

HELP THESE 5 ADULTS AND 3 KIDS ARE INVADING IN A DINGHY https://t.co/HFKjP5lCWX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 6, 2020

However many also voiced support for Farage, castigating Boris Johnson and Priti Patel – the home secretary – for not being tougher on undocumented migrants arriving on British shores.

For all the former UKIP chief’s rabble-rousing, it is an unsettling reminder that fear-mongering still resonates with large proportions of the population.

