Nigel Farage has drawn widespread anger for his latest stunt, after posting “exclusive footage” of a “shocking invasion” of migrants on a Kent beach.
Farage – who is seeking to rebrand himself as a crusading, freelance journalist in the past few months – has taken it upon himself to document the arrival of migrants in Britain during lockdown.
In one instance, in April, Farage clearly flouted strict lockdown rules by driving over an hour to a beach in East Sussex to film a video addressing “the truth about illegal migrants”, before claiming he was a key worker.
The video posted by the Brexit Party leader this morning shows a handful of adults and children disembarking from a small dinghy – enough, according to Farage, to constitute a “shocking invasion”.
Some social media users were quick to ridicule Farage for his intervention…
However many also voiced support for Farage, castigating Boris Johnson and Priti Patel – the home secretary – for not being tougher on undocumented migrants arriving on British shores.
For all the former UKIP chief’s rabble-rousing, it is an unsettling reminder that fear-mongering still resonates with large proportions of the population.
Related: Farage flouts lockdown rules to make political video on illegal immigrants
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.