Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage hailed Donald Trump “resilient” and “brave” as he took to the stage at a rally in Arizona.

The former Ukiper headed out to the States for the second time to join the president, months after he showed up at a sparsely attended event in Tulsa during the height of lockdown.

The president described the Brexit campaigner as the “king of Europe” before calling him to the stage in Goodyear.

“He’s a very non-controversial person, right?,” Trump joked. “Very shy.”

Taking the microphone, Farage responded to Trump that he was neither – not “compared to you”.

Farage went on: “Four years ago, I was honoured to come to America to bring the Brexit message … the message that you can beat the Establishment

“That is what Donald Trump did.

“He beat the pollsters. He beat the media. He beat all the predictions. And here’s the worst bit, they’ve never forgiven him for it.”

The former Ukip leader added: “Four years of the Russia hoax, four years of a false impeachment.

“Most human beings under that barrage would have given up.

“This is the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life!”

Watch the clip in full below:

Desperate and deluded. Like two conmen who have been publicly exposed trying to sell their pyramid scheme one last time.



The world will breathe an enormous sigh of relief when this double act fades into irrelevance. Populist nationalism is on its way out.pic.twitter.com/N4HX5Hmogk — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 29, 2020

