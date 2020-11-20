Nigel Farage has been called out for posting “blatant lies” about migrants in a social media video – by the journalist who shot the footage.

Jack Shenker hit back after the Brexit Party leader used his content to post spurious claims of four-star hotels and trips to Anfield.

He said “I know exploitative falsehoods come easily to you, but this one is so clear and obvious that even you must feel somewhat embarrassed by it.”

The original video was lifted from my Twitter feed without permission or attribution by @Kent_Online, then picked up by you. I know exploitative falsehoods come easily to you, but this one is so clear and obvious that even you must feel somewhat embarrassed by it. — Jack Shenker (@hackneylad) November 19, 2020

The original video had been intended to show the circumstances behind an impromptu protest at Napier Barracks on Monday, which was over the cold and cramped conditions being endured.

Far from being treated to four star hotels up to 56 people have been crammed in some accommodation blocks sharing a single sleeping space and two toilets.

Shenker said Farage’s post was just another “tiny, insignificant assault on the truth to add to the giant, sprawling pile of bullshit the hard-right trades in.”

It’s just another tiny, insignificant assault on the truth to add to the giant, sprawling pile of bullshit the hard-right trades in – but the falsehood on this occasion is *so* stark and obvious that it’s a useful reminder of how serial grifters like @Nigel_Farage tend to operate — Jack Shenker (@hackneylad) November 19, 2020

Earlier this year the Mayor of Liverpool hit out at Farage after he posted images of refugees on a tour of Anfield in a bid to stir division.

Farage made a number of claims about those visiting the world famous stadium, assuming they are in the country “illegally.”

His claims were met with derision from Liverpool fans and the Mayor of the city, Joe Anderson, who also didn’t hold back in his criticism.

Anderson said: “If he wants to talk football I’ll say he’s a substitute – for a human being.”



“He’s been relegated, he’s just totally irrelevant now isn’t he.

“We have actually just told the government that we want to do more as a city for refugees and welcome more people in.

“We are very proud to be right at the top of the table of places that welcome people in and help people and that is something we will always do and want to do more of.”

