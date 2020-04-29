Nigel Farage filmed a political video at Pett Level Beach in East Sussex yesterday in a blatant flout of strict lockdown rules.
The Brexit Party leader headed out to the coast to film a broadcast on illegal immigration, which he says is “even worse than we thought”.
Farage, who is believed to live in the Kent village of Downe, is likely to have driven for over an hour to make the footage.
His flagrant disregard for the law has led people to call him out on the hypocritical nature of the video.
Why is Nigel Farage not obeying the lockdown? He’s a politician not a journalist and this isn’t essential travel. https://t.co/hPFjWBNdOZ— Otto English (@Otto_English) April 29, 2020
The Nigel Farage Party
According to recent reports the Brexit Party was almost called ‘The Nigel Farage Party’ when it was initially founded.
Catherine Blaiklock, who was forced to step down as leader of the Brexit Party when a series of racist comments came to light, appeared on right-wing YouTube channel Hearts of Oak to explain the thinking behind the formation of the pro-Brexit organisation.
She said in October she “started registering names, literally registering company names. There was the Brexit Party, I tried the Nigel Farage Party, but obviously I couldn’t get that through Companies House.
“I was buying companies and there was also an idea of the “alternative for Britain” and various names. Lots of names floated.
“But I was doing that on my own, I did it in my bedroom, I bought these companies for £3.99 and then I was talking to Nigel.”
Bet your a remoaner? The ignoring of illegal immigrants entering this country and not even being stopped IS an important topic. Good for Nigel….does more than the anti British remoaners ever could.
I see you’re an Illiterate racist – fuck off to the Daily Mail whre you belong.
Thats up to the government to deal with and the local authorities and customs. He is flouting the lockdown rules. He is showing that these rules, passed by the Government are not to be followed. He travelled 1 hour. Are you saying that its ok to travel 1 hour for a video which he can do in his own garden? or is he exempt from spreading the virus?
Thank goodness for Nigel Farage at least he tells it as it is and it’s about time they were patrols along the beaches to stop all these illegal immigrants invading our country. We are on lockdown and we are very vulnerable. We are just an island and it’s time we fought against these invaders. It just isn’t right that they can just come in as and when they please without passports and with diseases.
And I bet you’re a stupid leaver who believed everything fuhrage fed him
Jack
Solid article. The point is clear & well made. Farage imho, is a foolish man, whose belligerence is hardly setting an example to the UK populace. Farage demonstrably cannot act in the best interests of his countrymen & women & consider everyone’s health & viability first.
Immigration discussions now ?
Blame successive Govt of any political persuasion for the issues the U.K. face, but it’s a hindsight exercise in futility to put right by cutting off our economic noses to spite our faces, today, what needed action 30 years ago.
Today is not the day to support a Wealthy fool who should put aside selfish political gains whilst the country sees so many dying, due to flagrant breaches of movement & social distancing.
The U.K. is out of options !
This is the only option we currently have. The Govt will doubtless face its enquires into its demonstrable failures to act, supply & test in a timely manner. The science of robust, accurate testing to facilitate track & trace to isolation is a lost cause, many weeks past.
Setting an example of isolation & no unnecessary movement is all we have now.
Are you listening Mr Farage ?