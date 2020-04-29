Nigel Farage filmed a political video at Pett Level Beach in East Sussex yesterday in a blatant flout of strict lockdown rules.

The Brexit Party leader headed out to the coast to film a broadcast on illegal immigration, which he says is “even worse than we thought”.

Farage, who is believed to live in the Kent village of Downe, is likely to have driven for over an hour to make the footage.

His flagrant disregard for the law has led people to call him out on the hypocritical nature of the video.

Why is Nigel Farage not obeying the lockdown? He’s a politician not a journalist and this isn’t essential travel. https://t.co/hPFjWBNdOZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 29, 2020

The Nigel Farage Party

According to recent reports the Brexit Party was almost called ‘The Nigel Farage Party’ when it was initially founded.

Catherine Blaiklock, who was forced to step down as leader of the Brexit Party when a series of racist comments came to light, appeared on right-wing YouTube channel Hearts of Oak to explain the thinking behind the formation of the pro-Brexit organisation.

She said in October she “started registering names, literally registering company names. There was the Brexit Party, I tried the Nigel Farage Party, but obviously I couldn’t get that through Companies House.

“I was buying companies and there was also an idea of the “alternative for Britain” and various names. Lots of names floated.

“But I was doing that on my own, I did it in my bedroom, I bought these companies for £3.99 and then I was talking to Nigel.”

