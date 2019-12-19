A number of far right figures have thrown their weight behind the Conservative Party after Boris Johnson’s emphatic victory last week.

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, told followers on online messaging service Telegram that he has become a paid-up member.

He wrote:

“OK, I have just joined the Conservative Party.

“Good work everyone that went out and voted for the Conservatives today.

“We have just thwarted our country becoming a socialist dump.”

Katie Hopkins

Meanwhile, tweets by Katie Hopkins – who was recently spotted at a Conservative party hustings – also suggest she has joined the Conservative Party.

Replying to a tweet by Conservative MP Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Mrs Hopkins wrote: “Your party? Hold on a minute sister. I think you will find it’s OUR party now. Britain has Boris and a blue collar army. Nationalism is back. British people first.”

Baroness Warsi had tweeted: “My Party must start healing its relationship with British Muslims Endorsements from #TommyRobinson & #KatieHopkins & colleagues retweeting both is deeply disturbing Independent Inquiry into #Islamophobia is a must first step The battle to root out racism must now intensify.”

Fight-back for our Judeo-Christian culture

In her latest column, Mrs Hopkins wrote: “It is not just that Boris won. Nor the size of his majority at 78. Nor the fact that his power is nearing Thatcher’s.

“It is the affirmation that the heart and soul of this country is still intact. That the British spirit is alive and kicking and that some kind of fight-back for our Judeo-Christian culture is on.

“Despite the fact our supporters are silenced in the media, unrepresented by broadcasters and unheard in life, we are still here, ready to shout and to act when we are called upon – or, indeed, finally allowed to.”

Britain First

Far-right Britain First is also urging its supporters to join the Conservative Party in order to “make Boris Johnson’s leadership more secure”.

The extremist group, whose leaders were jailed last year, sent an email to subscribers claiming “thousands” of its activists were becoming members of the Tories.

“If you haven’t joined the Conservative Party yet, we urge you to do so immediately, to make Boris Johnson’s leadership more secure,” Britain First said in an email sent on Wednesday.

“Senior Britain First officials and rank-and-file members have been receiving their Conservative membership cards in the post.

“Just as Momentum activists joined the Labour Party to solidify Jeremy Corbyn’s grip on that party, Britain First activists and members seem to be doing the same for the Tories and Boris.”

