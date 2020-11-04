A familiar sense of unease greeted people this morning as they woke to realise that the 2020 election hangs in the balance.
With more than 230,000 deaths from coronavirus, outrageous authoritarianism and disregard for the constitution all signs were that Joe Biden would win a landslide in this year’s election as voters reject Trumpism.
But once again the pollsters have been proved to be wrong.
Trump has won the prized battleground state of Florida by – and get this – a bigger margin than he did in 2016, and has kept a hold on Ohio and Iowa.
Joe Biden’s hopes now rest on Pennsylvania which could still provide a potential path to victory, but even if the Democrats edge over the line, the key take home today is that voters have not rejected Trumpism in the way we thought they would.
As Lewis Goodall tweeted: “Biden definitely has more paths and is the favourite at the moment. But what this doesn’t seem likely to be, even if Biden wins narrowly, even in the circumstance of the pandemic, is an unambiguous rejection of Trump or Trumpism.
“In terms of the politics of the republic, it might not settle that much.
“That’s why so many Dems so wanted a thumping win, because the raw politics of that might change the GOP and fully realign the party system.
“Doesn’t appear to be happening and instead we’re looking at a cagier result, albeit most probably a modest Biden victory.”
Related: US election 2020 live
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.