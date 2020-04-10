The European Parliament has opened its doors to the homeless during the shutdown.

With EU politics moving largely online, facilities in Brussels and Strasbourg have been made available to those in need.

“We have decided to make one of our buildings available for homeless people and for the most vulnerable in society during this serious health emergency,” said European Parliament President David Sassoli in a video message.

In the case of Brussels, two spaces will be created inside one of its buildings. One for the homeless, and another for those who leave the hospital but still cannot return home.

1,000 meals a day

The kitchens will also work at full capacity.

“Every day, our kitchens will make more than 1,000 meals to be distributed to those in need and also for health workers, to help them in their jobs. We are close to those who suffer, to those who work tirelessly in our hospitals,” Sassoli added.

Exit strategy

In the French city of Strasbourg, another European Parliament building will accept patients, but thoughts are already turning to exit strategies.

“In the coming weeks, there will be a detection centre,” explains parliament’s spokesperson Jaume Duch, “because everybody has understood that the exit phase of this pandemic will mainly about the ability test to a lot of people and deciding to isolate those that have the illness even without any symptoms.”

