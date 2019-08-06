Diplomats in Brussels have been briefed that a no-deal Brexit now appears to be the UK Government’s “central scenario”, according to reports.

Boris Johnson’s top Europe adviser David Frost was sent to meet with senior EU figures this week to deliver the message that the UK will be leaving on October 31 “whatever the circumstances”.

According to a senior EU diplomat quoted by the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian it now seems that the “UK does not have another plan” and has “no intention to negotiate”.

“A no deal now appears to be the UK Government’s central scenario.”

Since taking power, Mr Johnson has ordered planning for a no-deal Brexit to be ramped up – despite claiming the odds of it happening are a “million to one against”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The PM wants to meet EU leaders and negotiate a new deal – one that abolishes the anti-democratic backstop.

“We will throw ourselves into the negotiations with the greatest energy and the spirit of friendship and we hope the EU will rethink its current refusal to make any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

“The fact is the Withdrawal Agreement has been rejected by Parliament three times and will not pass in its current form so if the EU wants a deal, it needs to change its stance.

“Until then, we will continue to prepare to leave the EU on October 31.”