The Conservative Party spent an eye-watering £16,486,871 on their landslide election win in December last year.
Figures published by the Electoral Commission today show they spent more than £200,000 for each of the party’s 80-seat majority won.
Most of the party’s budget – almost £6 million – was spent on “unsolicited material to electors”, the commission said
The second biggest spend was marketing and canvassing, which came at a cost of £4,471,937.
More than £1.4 million was spent on Facebook through media and advertising. Just over £1,000 was spent on Twitter advertising, but almost £500,000 was spent working with digital advertising agency Topham Guerin.
The company, founded in 2016 by two New Zealanders, produces images and videos for social media and was behind two controversial stunts: renaming the official Conservative party Twitter account “factcheckUK” during the televised debate, and setting up a website made to look like Labour’s manifesto.
The Government has since signed contracts with the company, hiring the PR team to work with it during the coronavirus crisis.
The party also spent £1,689,000 with Lynton Crosby’s firm CTF Partners.
Figures for the Labour Party and Lib Dems have yet to be published, but the cost of the SNP campaign was revealed to be £1,004,952 and The Independent Group for Change, which did not succeed in winning any MPs and has since been de-registered, paid out £29,556.
Related: Banks paid billions for bailing out Britain
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.