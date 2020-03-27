Health secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for Coronavirus just hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson received the same results.

He developed symptoms on Wednesday night including mild illness and is now working from home.

The test came back this morning. He will be working at home until next week.

Concerns have been raised over the welfare of the government’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer who have been meeting with both the Health Secretary and PM on a regular basis.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.



I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.



Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives

