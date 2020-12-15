Donald Trump looks like he’ll be made to eat his words once again following comments made in 2016 after his election win.

The outgoing President still refuses to concede he lost the November election, despite the Electoral College decisively confirming Joe Biden as the next US president on Monday.

In a Fox News interview taped over the weekend, Mr Trump said that “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly.”

The presidential electors gave Mr Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to Mr Trump’s 232, the same margin that Mr Trump bragged was a landslide when he won the White House four years ago.

Back then he struck a rather different tone, calling it “one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history” – an unsubstantiated claim at the time.

Speaking on Fox News, he said: “We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College. I guess the final numbers are now at 306.”

Trump also said in his Fox interview, “I think the Democrats are putting it out because they suffered one of the greatest defeats in the history of politics in this country.”

Related: Goodnight Mr Trump video goes viral as Electoral College certifies Joe Biden president-elect