Donald Trump Jr has been told to keep Nessie out of it after he compared the mythical monster to Joe Biden in a campaign speech.

The President’s son addressed the nation as the race to secure a second term heats up.

Accusing Biden of wanting to reverse tax cuts made under the Trump administration, he said their Democrat rival is “basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp”.

“For the past half a century he has been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president. Then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between”.

Donald Trump, Jr.: “Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp. That makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.” https://t.co/7RTGczl9LV #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/x6R9MHExzT — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2020

The reaction to the speech has been hardly complementary – especially north of the border.

Matt Haig pointed out that the Loch Ness Monster lives in a loch, rather than a swamp, and also isn’t real.

The Loch Ness monster a) doesn't live in a swamp and b) isn't real so c) you are a fucking idiot. https://t.co/D2zrLWGPv9 — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 25, 2020

While reporter Jane Lytvynenko made a similar clarification: “Look, Don Jr. called Biden “the Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp” and I just need to correct the record here. Nessie lived in a lake and she doesn’t deserve this.”

Others told the president’s son to “keep your hands off Nessie”, adding that the monster is still more electable than his father.

