Donald Trump has pledged to have a permanent manned presence on the Moon if he wins a second term.

The ambitious target was included on a list of core priorities set out under the “Fighting for You!” campaign.

Alongside the lunar base the President says he will order schools to “teach American exceptionalism” if he beats Democrat candidate Joe Biden in November.

He also promised to create 10 million new jobs in 10 months, develop a vaccine by the end of 2020 and “return to normal in 2021” following a year which saw the US hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

Fast tracking vaccine

According to reports the Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the UK for use in America ahead of the presidential election.

Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford suggest it is safe and induces an immune response to Covid-19.

Early results indicate the jab could provide double protection – generating an immune response which stimulates the body to produce both an antibody and T-cell response.

But questions remain about the duration of the antibody response to Covid-19.

Biden ahead

According to the latest poll Biden enjoys a comfortable lead over Trump with just a few months left until election day.

The seven day rolling average puts the Democrat seven points ahead nationally, and in front in several key states.

