Donald Trump has been forced to cancel an appearance on the ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast following an assassination attempt at the weekend.

The former president’s potential appearance on the show had raised eyebrows due to its unconventional and often irreverent tone.

Hosted by internet personality Hailey Welch, known for her viral “Hawk Tuah” moment, the show is part of a podcast network linked to Jake Paul’s sports betting brand.

While Welch’s podcast is designed to spark conversations with celebrities, critics are questioning whether this platform is appropriate for a former president running for re-election.

Given Trump’s current political status, choosing such a niche and youthful medium might seem a peculiar, if calculated, move to reach younger voters, but it could also trivialize the serious discussions that presidential campaigns typically demand​.

imagine explaining this to abraham lincoln pic.twitter.com/0kMWDJJGQ1 — sophie (@netcapgirl) September 16, 2024

Related: Did Huw Edwards receive special treatment?