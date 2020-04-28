President Donald Trump said he “can’t imagine why” calls to hotlines about using disinfectant to treat Covid-19 have spiked, days after he suggested that it could be injected or ingested to counter the virus.
Pressed on his comments last week – which drew a whirlwind of pushback and criticism from political rivals, state governors and even the manufacturer of Lysol – Trump expressed bemusement that his remarks might have put American lives at risk.
Hundreds of calls
During yesterday’s White House press conference, a reporter said that Maryland’s emergency hotline had received hundreds of calls in recent days seeking guidance about Trump’s explosive comments.
“I can’t imagine why,” the president responded brusquely. “I can’t imagine that.” Asked whether he took any personal responsibility for the increase in calls, Trump added: “No, I don’t.”
Trump made the remarkable assertions at a briefing on Thursday, having been presented with the results of US government research which reportedly demonstrated that coronavirus could be killed in minuted by bleach.
“I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute,” he said. “And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”
“One of the worst days in one of the worst weeks of his presidency”
According to the New York Times, the ensuing furor caused despairing White House aides to label the incident as “one of the worst days in one of the worst weeks of his presidency”.
Seeking to defuse the row, Trump told journalists on Friday: “I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen.”
Over 55,000 Americans have been killed by coronavirus thus far – comfortably more than any other country – with the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US approaching one million.
“I think we’ve made a lot of really good decisions”
In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Trump shrugged off the mounting death toll, arguing that his administration’s actions had prevented the figure from being far higher.
He said: “Yeah, we’ve lost a lot of people. But if you look at what original projections were, 2.2 million, we’re probably heading to 60,000, 70,000.
“It’s far too many. One person is too many for this. And I think we’ve made a lot of really good decisions.”
i did not see Trump say it could be injected or in ingested, he asked the medical woman sat to his right could it and said they where investigating it. So if anyone has been Dumb enough to try it then they are a shilling short of a pound. It really is a which hunt on Trump and the media have twisted it to their own means, which is what they are very good at.
The makers of Lysol and Clorox plus the FDA etc. came out just as fast as the media did with disclaimers. No, this isn’t a witch hunt–nor a which hunt. It’s damage control to prevent deaths like the idiot and his wife who took the fish tank medicine that had some of the malaria med that he touted and has been warned about by the VA and basically every other medical organization that had tested it has stopped.
Anyone dumb enough to support him is dumb enough to believe a lot of stupid shit. From gathering to protest the right to go out and get sick such as the stupid woman who did so in N. Carolina and was quarantined for 2 weeks after testing positive.
Trump has perfected what Hitler and his propaganda crew used. The art of the Big Lie. His brainwashed worshippers swallow anything he spouts out the second anus he uses as a mouth. I’m surprised none have died yet from drinking Kool-aid flavored Lysol.
They were dumb enough to vote for him, so they are dumb enough to inject themselves with disinfectant.
No need for a witch hunt. Nothing was twisted by the media. I saw it. He said it and he was not joking around. The danger is that there ARE people dumb enough and desperate enough to try it.