Baroness Dido Harding, who leads the NHS Test and Trace programme, has revealed she is self-isolating after receiving an alert from the service she runs.

The Tory peer tweeted a screenshot of an app notification on Wednesday which carried the message “you need to self-isolate” until the end of November 26.

Nothing like personal experience of your own products ….got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ims9W9gbQh — dido harding (@didoharding) November 18, 2020

She wrote above the image: “Nothing like personal experience of your own products …. got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead.”

Her husband, Conservative MP John Penrose, has previously been told to self-isolate by the Test and Trace app, part of the operation overseen by his wife, after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

But people have been quick to flag potential errors on the message she received from the service.

So Dido Harding came into contact with someone infected mid last week, and she's just got notified now, almost a week later. Experience of her own product should worry her. — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) November 18, 2020

The tweet suggests she is five days into a 14 day quarantine, even though she only posted out the announcement today.

Head of Test and Trace told to isolate by Test and Trace.



The tweet suggests 5 days have passed since Dido Harding came into contact with the virus, before she was told to self-isolate. https://t.co/J9dBBq7To3 — Hannah Miller (@hannahITV) November 18, 2020

